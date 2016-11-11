TOP STORY
We’re re-launching, and looking for a reporter for 2017
You may not have noticed… But we’re back. We’re getting ourselves organized and our feet back underneath us. After a transition this summer, we are re-investing in the future of The Wire, and that starts with looking for great reporting talent! So, take a look at our job description here. We will have more
Featured Stories
-
WSHA hires Chris Bandoli to lead government relations
-
We’re re-launching, and looking for a reporter for 2017
You may not have noticed… But we’re back. We’re getting ourselves organized and our feet back underneath us. After a transition this summer, we are re-investing in the future of The Wire, and that starts with looking for great reporting talent! So, take a look at our job description here. We will have more
-
Carbon Dioxide Emissions Keep Falling in the U.S.
Though the levels increased slightly in 2013 and 2014, last year’s drop is in line with the gradual decline that’s been occurring for a decade. The nearly 5.3 billion metric tons of energy-related carbon dioxide the country added to the atmosphere in 2015 is 12 percent smaller than that number in 2005.
Trending Now @WaStateWireTrending Now @WaStateWire
-
LATEST NEWS
Washington’s Mass Timber Opportunity
Finally A Primary. Why Vote?
Lobbyists: Clif Finch, Dan Coyne, Brad Tower, Now Randy Ray
The outside world has their opinions about lobbyists. Only we know the truth. We see the truth manifested when the chips are down. We pulled tight and close to the Tower family this spring. We support and encourage Dan Coyne and his family as they recover. But the latest incidents this last week cause question
-
Scientific Basis for Laws on Marijuana, Driving Questioned
-
Low-Cost Highs: Price of Legal Marijuana Plunges in Washington State
As pot prices trend downward, there could be positive and negative consequences for states. Since pot is taxed by sale, falling prices mean each sale results in fewer dollars for the state government. However, cheap marijuana could end up pushing more people to abandon the black market and stick with purchasing legal pot.
Cannabis Wire
-
-
Trending Now @WaStateWireTrending Now @WaStateWire