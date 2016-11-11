TOP STORY

The 9th Order

We’re re-launching, and looking for a reporter for 2017

Wire Editors November 11, 2016

  You may not have noticed…  But we’re back. We’re getting ourselves organized and our feet back underneath us.  After a transition this summer, we are re-investing in the future of The Wire, and that starts with looking for great reporting talent! So, take a look at our job description here. We will have more

Featured Stories

  • Healthcare

    WSHA hires Chris Bandoli to lead government relations

    Karianna Wilson November 4, 2016

    This week, the Washington State Hospital Association announced the hiring of Chris Bandoli to the position of SVP for Advocacy and Government Affairs. Bandoli was previously at Regence Blue Shield where he led government affairs for the plan.

  • The 9th Order

    We’re re-launching, and looking for a reporter for 2017

    Wire Editors November 11, 2016

      You may not have noticed…  But we’re back. We’re getting ourselves organized and our feet back underneath us.  After a transition this summer, we are re-investing in the future of The Wire, and that starts with looking for great reporting talent! So, take a look at our job description here. We will have more

  • Environment

    Carbon Dioxide Emissions Keep Falling in the U.S.

    Mike Orcutt| MIT Technology Review May 12, 2016

    Though the levels increased slightly in 2013 and 2014, last year’s drop is in line with the gradual decline that’s been occurring for a decade. The nearly 5.3 billion metric tons of energy-related carbon dioxide the country added to the atmosphere in 2015 is 12 percent smaller than that number in 2005.